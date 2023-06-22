Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLPBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coloplast A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

