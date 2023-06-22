Comparing CNBX Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) and Its Competitors

CNBX Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) is one of 371 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CNBX Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -3.65 CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors $111.54 million -$17.67 million 42.92

CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CNBX Pharmaceuticals. CNBX Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNBX Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors -491.03% -63.69% -23.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.2% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of CNBX Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CNBX Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNBX Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A CNBX Pharmaceuticals Competitors 570 1527 4486 65 2.61

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 106.28%. Given CNBX Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CNBX Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

CNBX Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

