Comparing Oracle Co. Japan (OCLCF) & Its Competitors

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) is one of 224 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oracle Co. Japan to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oracle Co. Japan and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oracle Co. Japan N/A N/A N/A Oracle Co. Japan Competitors -35.41% -155.17% -7.27%

Dividends

Oracle Co. Japan pays an annual dividend of $68.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 112.3%. Oracle Co. Japan pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 62.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oracle Co. Japan is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oracle Co. Japan N/A N/A 0.26 Oracle Co. Japan Competitors $659.07 million -$38.33 million 518.81

This table compares Oracle Co. Japan and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oracle Co. Japan’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oracle Co. Japan. Oracle Co. Japan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Oracle Co. Japan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oracle Co. Japan 0 0 0 0 N/A Oracle Co. Japan Competitors 402 1739 3634 55 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.32%. Given Oracle Co. Japan’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oracle Co. Japan has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support. The company also offers technical support, maintenance, and repair of hardware products; and consulting, customer support, and education services. In addition, it provides Oracle database, Java, Linux, and MySQL software solutions; and Oracle cloud infrastructure, which include compute, storage, networking, analysis, application development, cloud database, content management, integration, cloud marketplace and management, and governance services, as well as security, identity, and compliance solutions. Further, the company offers cloud applications, such as enterprise resource planning, enterprise performance management, supply chain and manufacturing, human capital management, and advertising and customer experience cloud application solutions, as well as NetSuite and on-premise application products and solutions; and marketing, sales, and services. It serves automotive, communications, construction and engineering, consumer goods, education and research, financial services, food and beverage, healthcare, technology, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, media and entertainment, public sector, retail, and utilities sectors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Oracle Corporation Japan is a subsidiary of Oracle Japan Holding Inc.

