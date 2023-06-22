ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Shares of COP traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.06. 1,042,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

