Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 118,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 155,703 shares.The stock last traded at $34.38 and had previously closed at $34.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.10 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $360,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,546.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,657 shares of company stock worth $935,680. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,243,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,366 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,671,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 253,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.