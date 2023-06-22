Contrasting Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ) & Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Albina Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ACBCQ – Get Rating) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Albina Community Bancorp has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Bank7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bank7 $81.69 million 2.74 $29.64 million $3.58 6.84

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Bank7 has higher revenue and earnings than Albina Community Bancorp.

25.5% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Bank7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Albina Community Bancorp and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albina Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank7 has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Bank7’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Albina Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Albina Community Bancorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albina Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Bank7 35.11% 23.38% 2.09%

Summary

Bank7 beats Albina Community Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albina Community Bancorp

Albina Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Albina Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in Portland. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts. It also provides personal loans, home equity lines of credit, operating lines of credit, term loans, and commercial real estate loans; government guaranteed lending and accounts receivable financing; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers online banking and cash management, merchant, wire transfer, online bill payment, business payroll, deposit courier, night depository, automated customer, free cash withdrawals, and workplace banking services, as well as overdraft protection products. Albina Community Bancorp was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On September 17, 2014, Albina Community Bancorp filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising residential real estate loans and mortgage banking services, personal lines of credit, loans for the purchase of automobiles, and other installment loans. It operates through a network of full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp. Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

