Contrasting CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) & TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

CCL Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. TriMas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CCL Industries pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriMas pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares CCL Industries and TriMas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A $5.45 8.53 TriMas $883.83 million 1.21 $66.17 million $1.36 19.02

TriMas has higher revenue and earnings than CCL Industries. CCL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriMas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CCL Industries and TriMas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCL Industries N/A N/A N/A TriMas 6.50% 10.49% 5.15%

37.2% of CCL Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of TriMas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of TriMas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CCL Industries and TriMas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCL Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 TriMas 0 1 1 0 2.50

CCL Industries currently has a consensus target price of $75.50, indicating a potential upside of 62.44%. TriMas has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.62%. Given CCL Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CCL Industries is more favorable than TriMas.

TriMas beats CCL Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials. The Avery segment manufactures and sells consumer products, including labels, binders, dividers, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. The Checkpoint segment involves in technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management and labelling solutions. The Innovia segment covers specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered specialty films for label, packaging and security applications. The company was founded by Gordon S. Lang in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands. The Aerospace segment provides fasteners, collars, blind bolts, rivets, ducting, and connectors for air management systems, and other highly-machined parts and components to original equipment manufacturers, supply chain distributors, and tier one suppliers, as well as maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)/aftermarket providers; and military and defense aerospace applications and platforms under the Monogram Aerospace Fasteners, Allfast Fastening Systems, Mac Fasteners, TFI Aerospace, RSA Engineered Products, and Martinic Engineering brands. The Specialty Products segment offers steel cylinders for use in the transportation, storage, and dispensing of compressed gases under the Norris Cylinder brand; natural gas powered wellhead engines, compressors, and replacement parts for oil and natural gas production, and other industrial and commercial markets under the Arrow brand; and spare parts for various industrial engines. The company sells its products through a direct sales force, third-party agents, and distributors. TriMas Corporation was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

