Contrasting Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 37.11% 20.75% 9.34% Generation Income Properties -71.24% -35.30% -6.21%

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.9%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties pays out -28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 2 1 0 2.00 Generation Income Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 50.86%. Generation Income Properties has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Generation Income Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $399.16 million 0.58 $146.72 million $3.11 1.86 Generation Income Properties $5.43 million 1.91 -$3.24 million ($1.65) -2.39

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hersha Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

