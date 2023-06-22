Contrasting Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) & LiveWire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV)

LiveWire Ergogenics (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of LiveWire Ergogenics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWire Ergogenics and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Ergogenics N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -0.15 Sovos Brands $921.23 million 2.06 -$53.45 million ($0.49) -38.24

Profitability

LiveWire Ergogenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sovos Brands. Sovos Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveWire Ergogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares LiveWire Ergogenics and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Ergogenics N/A N/A N/A Sovos Brands -5.39% 13.24% 5.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveWire Ergogenics and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Ergogenics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sovos Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $19.93, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Sovos Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than LiveWire Ergogenics.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats LiveWire Ergogenics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also engaged in the production and distribution of other wellness products. The company was founded by Bill J. Hodson and Brad J. Nichols on October 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

