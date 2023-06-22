Contrasting Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) and Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talis Biomedical and Revvity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Revvity 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

43.8% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Revvity shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Revvity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revvity has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Revvity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $4.81 million 2.68 -$113.01 million ($3.65) -0.13 Revvity $3.02 billion 4.78 $569.18 million $7.68 14.99

Revvity has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical. Talis Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revvity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Revvity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -3,439.75% -69.08% -54.47% Revvity 28.94% 11.17% 5.83%

Summary

Revvity beats Talis Biomedical on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also develops Talis One tests for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Redwood, California.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as PerkinElmer, Inc. and changed its name to Revvity, Inc. in April 2023. Revvity, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

