Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.79

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $89.37, with a volume of 325398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.
Copart Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77.
Insider Transactions at Copart
In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
