Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.79

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.79 and last traded at $89.37, with a volume of 325398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $7,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,209. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Copart by 1,212.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Copart by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Copart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

