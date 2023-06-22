CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CORR opened at $1.16 on Monday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

