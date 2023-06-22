COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.47

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as low as $4.44. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 4,072 shares.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.08%.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

