Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG) versus Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Head to Head Contrast

Cosmos Group (OTCMKTS:COSG – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cosmos Group and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cosmos Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosmos Group $20.20 million 0.16 -$104.12 million ($0.13) -0.06 Sunlight Financial $98.51 million 0.46 -$315.85 million ($4.02) -0.09

Cosmos Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial. Sunlight Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosmos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosmos Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 1 2 3 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cosmos Group and Sunlight Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sunlight Financial has a consensus target price of $3.06, suggesting a potential upside of 773.81%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Cosmos Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cosmos Group and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosmos Group -244.21% -408.12% -110.75% Sunlight Financial -357.97% -1.62% -1.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Cosmos Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosmos Group

(Get Rating)

Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. offers financial and money lending services in Hong Kong and internationally. It also operates online platform for the sale and distribution of arts and collectibles. In addition, the company offers unsecured personal loans and mortgage loans to private individuals. Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Singapore.

About Sunlight Financial

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company serves residential solar contractors. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.