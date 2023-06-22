Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Costamare had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 53.06%. The company had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

