Country Trust Bank Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $8.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,651.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,001. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,786.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,643.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,450.63. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

