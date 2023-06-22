Country Trust Bank Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,780 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.55. The company had a trading volume of 654,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,783. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

