Country Trust Bank Purchases 146,084 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 871,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $42,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after buying an additional 25,012,927 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after buying an additional 965,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after buying an additional 1,090,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BNDX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. 128,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,519. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.64.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

