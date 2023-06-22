Country Trust Bank Purchases 527 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The company has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

