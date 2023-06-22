Country Trust Bank Sells 13,173 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,440 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 13,173 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $167.63. 386,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,938. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.34. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

