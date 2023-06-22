Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Stake Reduced by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,330 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 1,026,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,052. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.01 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $2,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,332,407 shares of company stock valued at $36,544,882. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

