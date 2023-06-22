Covenant Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Covenant token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges. Covenant has a market cap of $22.48 million and approximately $150,447.35 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,658,876 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

