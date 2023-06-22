Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL) in the last few weeks:

6/13/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/7/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $97.00.

6/7/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at CL King from $130.00 to $115.00.

6/7/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $88.00 to $79.00.

6/7/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $100.00.

6/1/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $92.00 to $88.00.

5/30/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $103.00.

5/18/2023 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 576,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,228 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

