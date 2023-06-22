Creditcoin Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $54.10 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006784 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 227,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

