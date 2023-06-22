Critical Analysis: Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) & OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Middlefield Banc and OFG Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 1 0 0 2.00 OFG Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

OFG Bancorp has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.14%. Given OFG Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OFG Bancorp is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $61.65 million 3.60 $15.67 million $2.56 10.71 OFG Bancorp $594.19 million 2.09 $166.24 million $3.64 7.19

This table compares Middlefield Banc and OFG Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OFG Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 23.92% 11.45% 1.22% OFG Bancorp 25.93% 16.90% 1.74%

Volatility and Risk

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Middlefield Banc pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

OFG Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

(Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it provides official checks, money orders, ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About OFG Bancorp

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; and separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs. Further, the company engages in the insurance agency and reinsurance businesses; administration and servicing of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and U.S. Treasury securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Additionally, it offers money management and investment banking services; and engages in the asset/liability management activities, such as purchases and sales of investment securities, interest rate risk management, derivatives, and borrowings. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.