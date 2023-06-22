Critical Contrast: Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) & The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR)

Grainger (OTC:GRGTF – Get Rating) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grainger and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Grainger alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grainger 0 1 1 0 2.50 The RMR Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grainger currently has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,373.68%. The RMR Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.90%. Given Grainger’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grainger is more favorable than The RMR Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grainger N/A N/A N/A The RMR Group 4.86% 9.66% 6.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Grainger and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

40.8% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grainger pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. The RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Grainger pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The RMR Group pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The RMR Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The RMR Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grainger and The RMR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grainger N/A N/A N/A $0.18 15.92 The RMR Group $832.50 million 0.89 $34.00 million $2.67 8.73

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grainger. The RMR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grainger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The RMR Group beats Grainger on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grainger

(Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.