CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,785,000 after acquiring an additional 91,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,098,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,250,000 after acquiring an additional 260,805 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.97. 1,255,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,859. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -221.31, a PEG ratio of 89.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

