Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $107.74

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.74 and last traded at $108.20, with a volume of 715431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 162.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.