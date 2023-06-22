Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crown by 13,132.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after buying an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,506,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,112,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

