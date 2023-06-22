CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans GBX 1.32 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CT UK High Income Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 89 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.16. CT UK High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.19).
About CT UK High Income Trust
