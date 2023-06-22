CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Plans GBX 1.32 Dividend

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CT UK High Income Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 89 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 4,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,324. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.16. CT UK High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 79 ($1.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.19).

About CT UK High Income Trust

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

