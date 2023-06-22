CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.4% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $68.89. 1,230,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,983,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $88.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.