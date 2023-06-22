D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,360 shares during the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for about 4.3% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMR. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. Finally, Systrade AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,218,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AMR opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.19. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $20.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.