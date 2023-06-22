D. Scott Neal Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IJS opened at $93.54 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.