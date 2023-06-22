Danish J. Qureshi Sells 72,398 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 586,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on LifeStance Health Group from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than LifeStance Health Group
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.