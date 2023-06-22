Danish J. Qureshi Sells 72,398 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Danish J. Qureshi sold 72,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $653,753.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,583,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,388,138.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.11. 586,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.04 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.