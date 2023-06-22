DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $0.86

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market cap of $144.46 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

