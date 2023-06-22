DAO Maker Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 22nd. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $143.72 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002864 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

