DAO Maker Price Hits $0.86 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $143.98 million and $4.99 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

