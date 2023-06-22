Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.50 billion-$11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.15 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.29.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,818. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $111.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $297,900,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

