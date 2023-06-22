DataHighway (DHX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,357.01

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $11.24 million and $12,357.01 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 51.1% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, "DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.40687788 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,601.87 traded over the last 24 hours."

