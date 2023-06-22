Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $416.59 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.32. The company has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

