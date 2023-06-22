Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$42.91.

DFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins cut Definity Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of Definity Financial stock opened at C$35.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.35 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.61. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Definity Financial had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of C$907.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 2.235 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

