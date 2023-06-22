DEI Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $601.39 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

