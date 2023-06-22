Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 479,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 225,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,563.31. The stock has a market cap of C$11.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.56 million during the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 194.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta 9 Cannabis

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, decontamination pods, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

