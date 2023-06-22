Delta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after buying an additional 143,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after buying an additional 358,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in PTC by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,504,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,695,000 after buying an additional 190,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.18. The stock had a trading volume of 168,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,694. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $144.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.23.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $2,462,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,215,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,485,394.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,512 shares of company stock worth $64,177,076 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTC shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

