Delta Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,645 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. 6,936,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,870,668. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

