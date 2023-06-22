Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.09.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.33. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $39.43.

Insider Activity

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,302 shares of company stock worth $418,754. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.