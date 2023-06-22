DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.63

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.63 and traded as high as $33.13. DENSO shares last traded at $33.12, with a volume of 13,720 shares trading hands.

DENSO Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). DENSO had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About DENSO

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

