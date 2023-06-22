DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Shares Down 14%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 14% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.43 and last traded at $13.43. 524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,886% from the average session volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.62.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

