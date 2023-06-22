Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

