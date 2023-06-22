Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Purchased by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $44,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.